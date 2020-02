Revenge is more enjoyable than forgiveness -- at least in stories



When it comes to entertainment, people enjoy seeing bad guys get their punishment more than seeing them be forgiven, a new study reveals. But even though they don't enjoy the forgiveness stories as much, people do find these narratives more meaningful and thought-provoking than ones in which the bad guys receive their just deserts. More in www.sciencedaily.com »