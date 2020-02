Human Coronaviruses Can Remain Infectious on Inanimate Surfaces For Up To Nine Days, New Review Says

According to a review of previous studies, published online February 6, 2020 in the Journal of Hospital Infection, human coronaviruses such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) or endemic human coronaviruses (HCoV) can persist on inanimate surfaces like metal, glass or plastic for up to 9 days; surface [...]