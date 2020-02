Female Burrunan Dolphins Form Social Clusters: Study



Like giraffes, lions, hyenas and grey kangaroos, female Burrunan dolphins (Tursiops australis), a species of bottlenose dolphin endemic to southern Australian coastal waters, form social bonds with kin and other females in similar reproductive condition, while maintaining moderate and loose social bonds with some same-sex individuals, according to new research from Flinders University. “Just like [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Sex Tags: Australia