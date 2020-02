Meet Thanatotheristes degrootorum, New Tyrannosaur from Canada



A new species of tyrannosaurine dinosaur that lived about 79.5 million years ago (Cretaceous period) has been identified from fossils found in Alberta, Canada. "We are thrilled to announce the first new species of tyrannosaur to be discovered in Canada in 50 years," said Dr. François Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell