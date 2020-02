Himalayan glacier shows evidence of start of Industrial Revolution



Human beings altered one of the highest peaks in the Himalayas hundreds of years before a person ever set foot there, new research has found. The study indicates that the byproducts of burning coal in Europe in the late 18th century made their way to the Dasuopu glacier in the central Himalayas, some 6,400 miles as the crow flies from London, the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution. More in www.sciencedaily.com » London, HP Tags: EU