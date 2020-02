Chemists develop safer hydrogenation processes



Added: 10.02.2020 18:32 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.batterypoweronline.com



Safe and environmentally-friendly hydrogen gas on demand could be on the horizon following a new 'hydrogenation' chemical process. The research uniquely bypasses the need for an external source of hydrogen gas to accomplish a wide range of hydrogenations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Chemicals