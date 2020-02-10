What makes a 'good Samaritan' good? That opinion depends on the beneficiary



Source: www.youtube.com



New research suggests that someone who helps a total stranger is generally viewed as morally better and more trustworthy than someone who helps a family member. But this is true only if the helper did not have to choose between those options. More in www.sciencedaily.com »