Added: 10.02.2020 18:27 | 6 views | 0 comments

Even patients with mild symptoms are capable of transmitting the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, according to a team of scientists from the CharitÃ©-UniversitÃ¤tsmedizin Berlin, the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology and Munich Clinic Schwabing. â€œWorking independently of each other, CharitÃ©â€™s Institute of Virology and the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology regularly monitor viral shedding in patients currently receiving treatment [...]