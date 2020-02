Added: 10.02.2020 18:27 | 6 views | 0 comments

Even patients with mild symptoms are capable of transmitting the 2019-nCoV coronavirus, according to a team of scientists from the Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology and Munich Clinic Schwabing. “Working independently of each other, Charité’s Institute of Virology and the Bundeswehr Institute of Microbiology regularly monitor viral shedding in patients currently receiving treatment [...]