For cancers such as glioma, preclinical research models have failed to provide sufficient insight for medical progress. A team has now thoroughly analyzed sporadic canine gliomas and found that their molecular characteristics, including gene mutations and duplications, resemble those of humans. The results indicate that dogs provide an effective model for human gliomas, and learning how to more effectively treat our pets will likely inform better prognoses for human patients.