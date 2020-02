Model shows how to make on-farm sustainable energy projects profitable



Source: www.dailystar.co.uk



Researchers have developed a model that could boost investment in farm-based sustainable energy projects by allowing investors to more accurately predict whether a project will turn a profit. The model improves on earlier efforts by using advanced computational techniques to address uncertainty.