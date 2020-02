Not everything is ferromagnetic in high magnetic fields



Source: www.fmschmitt.com



High magnetic fields have a potential to modify the microscopic arrangement of magnetic moments because they overcome interactions existing in zero field. Usually, high fields exceeding a certain critical value force the moments to align in the same direction as the field leading to ferromagnetic arrangement. However, a recent study showed that this is not always the case. More in www.sciencedaily.com »