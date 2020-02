Added: 10.02.2020 13:18 | 11 views | 0 comments

A research team led by New York University scientists has sequenced and analyzed the genomes of two members of the basmati rice group: a variety of basmati rice called Basmati 334 and the sadri rice variety Dom Sufid. The Asian rice (Oryza sativa) is an agriculturally important crop that feeds one-half of the world’s population [...]