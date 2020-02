El Niño contributes to insect collapse in the Amazon



Source: www.pintatuvida.es



Hotter and drier El Niño events are having an alarming effect on biodiversity in the Amazon Rainforest and further add to a disturbing global insect collapse, scientists show. A new study focusing on the humble, but ecologically key, dung beetle has revealed for the first time that intense droughts and wildfires during the last El Niño climate phenomenon, combined with human disturbance, led to beetle numbers falling by more than half -- with effects lasting for at least two years. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Wildfires, Scientists, Amazon Tags: Fire