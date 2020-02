Added: 07.02.2020 19:13 | 9 views | 0 comments

Mud wasp nests have helped establish a date for the Gwion Gwion rock art in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. “The Kimberley region hosts thousands of rock art sites with some earlier depictions in a remarkably good state of preservation,” said Professor Peter Veth, from the Centre for Rock Art Research and Management at [...]