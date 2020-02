Caught soap-handed: Understanding how soap molecules help proteins get in and out of shape



Controlling protein structure is crucial in the production of detergents and cosmetics. Up to now we have not had a clear understanding of how soap molecules and proteins work together to change protein structure. Now researchers have succeeded in creating a detailed picture of both unfolding and refolding of a protein by soap molecules on the millisecond timescale. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher