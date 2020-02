Majority of US adults believe climate change is most important issue today



Added: 07.02.2020 14:54 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



As the effects of climate change become more evident, more than half of US adults (56%) say climate change is the most important issue facing society today, yet 4 in 10 have not made any changes in their behavior to reduce their contribution to climate change, according to a new poll. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Climate change