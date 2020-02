Deformation of Zealandia, Earth's Hidden continent, linked to forging of the Ring of Fire

Recent seafloor drilling has revealed that the 'hidden continent' of Zealandia -- a region of continental crust twice the size of India submerged beneath the southwest Pacific Ocean -- experienced dramatic elevation changes between about 50 million and 35 million years ago.