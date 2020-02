Added: 07.02.2020 14:10 | 8 views | 0 comments

An international team of archaeologists and paleoanthropologists has uncovered the 9,900-year-old remains of a Paleo-Indian woman in the Chan Hol underwater cave near the city of Tulum on the Yucatan Peninsula, southern Mexico. They've found that the mesocranial skull morphology of the individual is different to the dolicocephalic morphologies found in equivalent Paleo-Indian age human [...]