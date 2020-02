Study: Easter Island’s Monument-Building Society Did Not Collapse Prior to European Contact



Added: 06.02.2020 20:00 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.globespots.com



Easter Island, also known as Rapa Nui, is famous for its numerous statues (moai) and the monumental platforms that supported them (ahu). A widely-held narrative posits that construction of these monuments ceased sometime around 1600 CE, following a major societal collapse. This narrative remains especially popular in fields outside archaeology that treat collapse as historical [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU