Scientists reveal whole new world of chemistry by stepping indoors



Source: www.youtube.com



An atmospheric chemist had spent her entire career probing the complexities of outdoor air -- how gases and particles in the atmosphere move, interact and change, and how human activities perturb the air we breathe. Then, she went inside. It turns out the chemistry inside can be vastly more complex than that of outdoor air systems. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists