New robot does superior job sampling blood



Added: 06.02.2020



In the future, robots could take blood samples, benefiting patients and healthcare workers alike. A team has created a blood-sampling robot that performed as well or better than people, according to the first human clinical trial of an automated blood drawing and testing device. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Workers