Interacting Spiral Galaxy NGC 4490 Has Double Nucleus



Added: 06.02.2020



One nucleus in NGC 4490 is visible in the optical wavelengths, while the other is only visible at infrared and radio wavelengths, according to a new study to be published in the Astrophysical Journal. NGC 4490 lies some 30 million light-years away in the constellation of Canes Venatici. This galaxy forms an interacting pair with [...]