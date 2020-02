Jurassic Fossil Shows Pterosaurs Preyed on Soft-Bodied Cephalopods



Paleontologists in Germany have found the 150-million-year-old fossilized remains of the extremely rare squid Plesioteuthis subovata preserved with a tooth of a pterosaur species called Rhamphorhynchus muensteri. Pterosaurs were Earth's first flying vertebrates, with birds and bats making their appearances much later. They lived at the same time as dinosaurs, between 210 million years ago