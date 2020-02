Extremely Massive Quiescent Galaxy Spotted in Early Universe



Astronomers using the Multi-Object Spectrograph for Infrared Exploration (MOSFIRE) at the W. M. Keck Observatory have discovered an ultramassive galaxy 12 billion light-years away from Earth. The unusual galaxy, named XMM-2599, formed stars at a very high rate and then died; why it suddenly stopped forming stars is unclear. "Even before the Universe was 2 [...]