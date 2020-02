Breathing may change your mind about free will



Added: 06.02.2020 13:04 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: ilovelearningscience.wordpress.com



Is free will just an illusion? For decades, a signal from the brain called the 'readiness potential' has been interpreted to mean that free will may be an illusion. Backed by signals from the brain and lungs, scientists have discovered that the readiness potential is in fact coupled to breathing and that acts of free will happen as you exhale -- providing an unexpected perspective on free will. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Couples