Astronomers Probe Peculiar Binary System: HD 101584



Added: 05.02.2020 20:12 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.space.com



There is growing evidence that evolution of red giant stars is often affected by an interplay with a nearby companion. Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and ESO’s Atacama Pathfinder EXperiment (APEX), astronomers have now observed a beautiful nebula that resulted from a confrontation between a red giant and its lower-mass partner. The binary [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »