Fastest high-precision 3D printer



Added: 05.02.2020 18:22 | 4 views | 0 comments



3D printers working in the millimeter range and larger are increasingly used in industrial production processes. Many applications, however, require precise printing on the micrometer scale at a far higher speed. Researchers have now developed a system to print highly precise, centimeter-sized objects with submicrometer details at a so far unmatched speed. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Prince