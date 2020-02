Landscape-level surveys are necessary to address large-scale wildlife losses from poaching



Widespread poaching in tropical biodiversity hotspots is causing unprecedented declines in wildlife populations, known as defaunation. A new study provides evidence that large-scale systematic surveys and novel methods of data collection and analysis, are necessary to assess the extent and distribution of poaching and its impact on biodiversity in forest exposed to severe defaunation. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Export