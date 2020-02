Scientists learn more about the first hours of a lithium-ion battery's life



The first hours of a lithium-ion battery's life largely determine just how well it will perform. In those moments, a set of molecules self-assembles into a structure inside the battery that will affect the battery for years to come. Now scientists have witnessed the formation of the solid-electrolyte interphase at a molecular level. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists