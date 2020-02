Scientists document collapse of key Central American forest engineer



Source: www.insidescience.org



White-lipped peccaries have declined by as much as 87% to 90% from their historical range in Central America, signaling a population collapse of a key species in the region. The pig-like animal is an important food source for large animal predators and humans alike and plays a critical ecological role by dispersing seeds and creating water holes that benefit other animals. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Animals