ALMA catches beautiful outcome of stellar fight



Added: 05.02.2020 17:27 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: captainslookoutcottages.com



Astronomers have spotted a peculiar gas cloud that resulted from a confrontation between two stars. One star grew so large it engulfed the other which, in turn, spiraled towards its partner provoking it into shedding its outer layers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: FED