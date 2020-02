Sand Dunes Can Communicate with Each Other, Says New Study



Added: 05.02.2020 13:13 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nao.ac.jp



As they move, sand dunes interact with and repel their downstream neighbors, according to a new study published in the journal Physical Review Letters. Using an experimental dune’ racetrack,’ the study authors observed that two identical dunes start out close together, but over time they get further and further apart; this interaction is controlled by [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »