A cache of gold dinars dating to the 9th century CE has been unearthed by a team of archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA). The hoard, which includes seven gold dinars, was found in Yavne, a town in the Central District of Israel. “We were surprised to discover a broken clay juglet containing gold [...]