NASA’s Parker Solar Probe Observes ‘Solar Energetic Particle’ Events



Source: gadgets.ndtv.com



New observations from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe show how Sun’s plasma that is released after a solar flare can accelerate and pile up solar energetic particles generating dangerous radiation conditions. “We’re getting some of the earliest observations from this mission to the Sun on how the coronal mass ejection - the Sun’s release of plasma [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA