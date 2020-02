Synthetic mushroom toxin



Source: cen.acs.org



The death cap mushroom is highly toxic. However, some of its toxins can also be healing: amanitins are potential components for antibody-based cancer treatments. Scientists have now introduced a new synthetic route for alpha-amanitin. Their method seems suitable for production on a larger scale, finally making enough of the toxin available for further research. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cancer Tags: Scientists