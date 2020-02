High-tech printing may help eliminate painful shots



Added: 04.02.2020 16:25 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.safestchina.com



Painful hypodermic needles may not be needed in the future to give shots, inject drugs and get blood samples. With 4D printing, engineers have created tiny needles that mimic parasites that attach to tissues and could replace hypodermic needles, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Prince