Sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other



Source: www.cam.ac.uk



Even though they are inanimate objects, sand dunes can 'communicate' with each other. A team from the University of Cambridge has found that as they move, sand dunes interact with and repel their downstream neighbors. More in www.sciencedaily.com »