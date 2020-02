Green infrastructure provides benefits that residents are willing to work for, study shows



Added: 04.02.2020 14:47 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: archdaily.com



Urban areas face increasing problems with stormwater management. Green infrastructure, including features such as rain barrels, green roofs, rain gardens, and on-site water treatment, can provide affordable and environmentally sound ways to manage precipitation. However, green infrastructure is challenging to maintain, because it is decentralized across a city and requires constant maintenance and upkeep. One way city management can address those challenges is to rely on volunteers to help maintain such features. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Greece