New thalattosaur species discovered in Southeast Alaska



Source: www.ktoo.org



Scientists have identified a new species of thalattosaur, a marine reptile that lived more than 200 million years ago. The new species, Gunakadeit joseeae, is the most complete thalattosaur ever found in North America and has given paleontologists new insights about the thalattosaurs' family tree.