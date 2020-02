Added: 04.02.2020 13:32 | 4 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from the University of Manchester, the University of Geneva, and the EPFL has synthesized new antiviral materials that proved to be active against a large number of viruses, including herpes simplex virus, respiratory syncytial virus, dengue virus, and Zika virus. Made from cyclodextrins, naturally occurring derivatives of glucose, the molecules exhibit [...]