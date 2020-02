Added: 03.02.2020 19:18 | 1 views | 0 comments

NASA’s Mars Atmosphere and Volatile EvolutioN (MAVEN) spacecraft has detected sporadic ‘layers’ and ‘rifts’ in the ionosphere - the electrically charged part of the upper atmosphere - of Mars. If your favorite radio station has ever jammed or been replaced by another station, a likely cause are layers of plasma in the ionosphere. Forming suddenly [...]