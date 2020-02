Oil spill clean-up: Better method



Added: 03.02.2020 19:14 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.innovationintextiles.com



Oil poses a considerable danger to aquatic life. Researchers have developed a new technology for the removal of such contaminations: Textiles with special surface properties passively skim off the oil and move it into a floating container. The scientists used surfaces from the plant kingdom as a model. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Technology, Cher Tags: Oil