On January 24, 2020, the French Ministry of Health announced three cases of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus in France. On January 29, a team of researchers from the Institut Pasteur successfully grew 2019-nCoV in cell culture and sequenced its whole genome after taking samples from the patients. “Sequencing the genome of pathogens is crucial for the [...]