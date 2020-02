NASA Retires Spitzer Space Telescope



After more than 16 years studying the Universe in infrared light, NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope has been placed in safe mode. Launched in 2003, Spitzer was one of NASA's four Great Observatories, along with the Hubble Space Telescope, the Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Compton Gamma Ray Observatory.