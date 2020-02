Added: 03.02.2020 13:59 | 13 views | 0 comments

In a new study, a team of researchers from the University of Minnesota and the University of North Carolina has analyzed the potential receptor usage by the novel 2019-nCoV coronavirus, based on the rich knowledge about SARS-CoV (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and the recently released sequence of the new virus. “The recent emergence of 2019-nCoV [...]