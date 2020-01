New Study Estimates Spread of 2019-nCoV Coronavirus



As of January 25, 2020, up to 75,800 individuals in Wuhan, Hubei province, China - the epicenter of the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus - may have been infected with the novel virus, according to new modeling research from the University of Hong Kong. "Not everyone who is infected with 2019-nCoV would require or seek