Safe potassium-ion batteries



Added: 31.01.2020 21:20 | 9 views | 0 comments



Scientists have developed a nonflammable electrolyte for potassium and potassium-ion batteries, for applications in next-generation energy-storage systems beyond lithium technology. Scientists explain that the novel electrolyte based on an organic phosphate makes the batteries safer and also allows for operation at reduced concentrations, which is a necessary condition for large-scale applications. More in www.sciencedaily.com » NFL, Scientists, Technology Tags: Beyoncé