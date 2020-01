Added: 31.01.2020 19:15 | 7 views | 0 comments

A team of U.S. researchers has found ancient viruses and bacteria in ice from two cores drilled on the summit and plateau of the Guliya ice cap in northwestern Tibetan Plateau, China. “While glacier ice cores provide climate information over tens to hundreds of thousands of years, study of microbes is challenged by ultra-low-biomass conditions, [...]