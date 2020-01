Ultra-high energy events key to study of ghost particles



Physicists propose a new way to leverage data from ultra-high energy neutrinos from large neutrino telescopes such as the IceCube Neutrino Observatory in Antarctica. So far, all nonstandard interaction studies at IceCube have focused only on the low-energy atmospheric neutrino data. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: EU