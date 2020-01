Exotic Binary System Confirms Relativistic Frame-Dragging



An international team of astronomers has found exciting new evidence for Lense-Thirring precession - an effect of relativistic frame-dragging - after tracking the pulsar-white dwarf binary system PSR J1141-6545 for almost two decades. When a massive object rotates, general relativity predicts that it pulls the surrounding spacetime around with it, a phenomenon known as frame-dragging. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: SPA